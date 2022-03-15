Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) PT Lowered to $2.00

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $0.30 on Monday. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.91%.
Waitr Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waitr (WTRH)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.