Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) PT Lowered to $2.00

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $0.30 on Monday. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 228,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

