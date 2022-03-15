Wanchain (WAN) 1-Day Volume Tops $86.38 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. Wanchain has a market cap of $88.48 million and approximately $86.38 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00174039 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000964 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00367748 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007740 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.