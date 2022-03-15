Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €59.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPWGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPW. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.54 ($70.92).

FRA:DPW opened at €44.08 ($48.44) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.89. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($45.41).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

