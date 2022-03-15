Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Update

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFTSF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.
About Wavefront Technology Solutions (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wavefront Technology Solutions (WFTSF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.