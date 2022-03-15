WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Hits $591.17 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $591.17 million and approximately $21.94 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031414 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,838,860,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,325,737 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

