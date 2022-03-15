Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 87 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $391.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

