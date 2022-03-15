Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $229.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $213.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.