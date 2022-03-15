Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,869 shares of company stock worth $1,740,496. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $188.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

