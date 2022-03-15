Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,800 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 12,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.63). On average, research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

