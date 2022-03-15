Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of CLSD opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a PE ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

