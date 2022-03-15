Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $214,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,898 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

