Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of PHD stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
