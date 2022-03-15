Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Geron were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GERN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Geron by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Geron by 52,808.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $325.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.04. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,335.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GERN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

