Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 70,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $211.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

