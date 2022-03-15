Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $27.80 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.14.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $143,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after buying an additional 2,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3,170.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 995,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 669.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 971,853 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 948,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

