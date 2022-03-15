Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $27.80 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.14.
NASDAQ:WB opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $143,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after buying an additional 2,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3,170.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 995,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 669.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 971,853 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 948,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
