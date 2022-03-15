Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Moody’s by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 840.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112,120 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $1,509,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Moody’s by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $301.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $286.12 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.