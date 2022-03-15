Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 907 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $254.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.37 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.