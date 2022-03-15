Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $444.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.49 and its 200 day moving average is $363.71. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

