Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 174,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

