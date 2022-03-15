Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.