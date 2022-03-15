Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 222 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $257.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.