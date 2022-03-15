Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,978 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.40.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company.

Lancaster Colony Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.