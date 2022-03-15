Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 247.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 214.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of EAD stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $7.37. 552,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,055. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $9.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.