Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Downgraded to Hold at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDO. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.84.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$15.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.86 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

