Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Downgraded to Hold at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDOGet Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDO. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.84.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$15.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.86 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

