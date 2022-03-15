West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) will post $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.26. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST traded up $15.41 on Tuesday, hitting $385.43. 524,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,444. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.59. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $268.42 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

