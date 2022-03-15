Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises 2.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $33,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

