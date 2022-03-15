Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $78.22

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.22, but opened at $74.02. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $75.55, with a volume of 2,760 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

