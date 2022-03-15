Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 704,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREE opened at $7.15 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.92 million, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

About Whole Earth Brands (Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.