Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FREE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. 15,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 50.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.