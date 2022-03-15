Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE WSM opened at $144.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.74.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.