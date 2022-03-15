WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Up 0.7%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.74 and last traded at $50.19. Approximately 51,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 73,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81.

Get WisdomTree International Equity Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.