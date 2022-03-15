Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Up 50.5% in February

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WZZAF shares. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5,300.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,436.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

