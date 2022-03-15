WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WM Technology.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

Shares of MAPS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $708,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,519,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

