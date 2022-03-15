Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 2,643 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 201.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $192.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.98 and its 200 day moving average is $217.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

