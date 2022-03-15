Wolf Group Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Infosys were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 800,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after buying an additional 369,671 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $1,072,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

