Wolf Group Capital Advisors Invests $225,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,626,000 after buying an additional 62,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,371,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,643,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

