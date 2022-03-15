Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 9,246 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $124,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 113,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,131,000.
IFRA stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59.
