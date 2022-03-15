WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.20 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $1.14 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00104579 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.