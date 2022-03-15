Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $127 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.72 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.760 EPS.

WK stock opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.04. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -124.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.67.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Workiva by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

