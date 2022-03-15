WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Increased to C$186.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.60.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSPOF stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average of $133.28. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $92.70 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.