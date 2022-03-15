WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. 40,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,010. WW International has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

