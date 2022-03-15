WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. 40,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,010. WW International has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
About WW International (Get Rating)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
