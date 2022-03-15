Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.97. 893,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,814. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

