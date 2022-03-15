Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. Xencor posted sales of $33.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $91.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.15 million to $140.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $105.71 million, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $162.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,188 shares of company stock worth $414,062. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,075. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. Xencor has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

