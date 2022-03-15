XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.