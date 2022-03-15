Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xponential Fitness from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 848.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

