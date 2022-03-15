Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Yext were worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $7,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $8,299,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $6,401,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 21.4% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,372,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 242,206 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YEXT. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of YEXT opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $753.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

