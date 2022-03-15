yieldfarming.insure Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.31 Million (SAFE)

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. yieldfarming.insure has a market cap of $18.31 million and approximately $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yieldfarming.insure has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One yieldfarming.insure coin can now be bought for approximately $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,060.64 or 0.99885350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00245738 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00126534 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.38 or 0.00261816 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003568 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins . yieldfarming.insure’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

