Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 196,341 shares.The stock last traded at $6.20 and had previously closed at $6.12.

DAO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $768.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.20.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Youdao by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 141,499 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Youdao by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 799,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Youdao by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 351,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Youdao by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 157,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

