Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE YUM traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $115.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $105.12 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.58 and its 200-day moving average is $126.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,758,000 after buying an additional 188,420 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.