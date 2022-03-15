Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE YUM traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $115.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $105.12 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.58 and its 200-day moving average is $126.80.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,758,000 after buying an additional 188,420 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.