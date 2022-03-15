Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post $1.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) to report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.39. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of COOP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,751. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,603 shares of company stock worth $1,508,192 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,175,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,412,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,389,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

